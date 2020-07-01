PAVI Fort Supports COVID-19 with 2 billion Leones

Alimu Barrie flanked by North East Coordinator, Abu Abu Korma and Tonkolili District Coordinator, Samuel Kamara

If a Sierra Leonean should be acclaimed for complimenting Government efforts in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pavi Fort Construction Company Sierra Leone, Alimu Barrie, has done tremendously well.

Barrie has been in the forefront in supporting NARCORVERC and the Districts Coronavirus Emergency Response Centres across the country following the outbreak of Covid-19 in Sierra Leone.

The Sierra Leonean businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Alimu Barrie, who also doubles as the CEO of PAVI FORT Construction Company Sierra Leone, has supported the Covid-19 fight in the country with medical items, protective gears, rice, cash, facemasks, and hand sanitizers, totaling Le 2 billion.

Alimu Barrie has made use of the past few months to donate to all sixteen (16) Districts COVID-19 Response Centers (DICOVERC) and Paramount Chiefs in all chiefdoms across the country.

The donations to the national and districts corona response centres had included cash, medical items including over 80 thousands facemasks, over 2 thousand bags of rice, and over 500 gallons of hand sanitizers and other protective gears to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

The PAVI FORT Chief Executive Officer, whilst making the donations across the country, underscored the point that, he joined the fight against Covid-19 in the country to compliment the efforts of government in fighting the pandemic.

He called on Sierra Leoneans, the respective DICOVERC Coordinators and Paramount Chiefs across the country to observe the various precautionary measures developed by the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and fully support the efforts of government in bringing the pandemic to its knees.

This, according to him, will allow for the continuation of the various development programs that government has initiated.

The respective DICOVERC Coordinators while receiving the donations praised and applauded Alimu Barrie for the gesture.

The Kailahun DICORVERC Coordinator,Morie Fieka, whilst receiving the donation on behalf of the district, stated that the Chief Executive Officer of Pavi Fort Sierra Leone is the first person to put money in their account after the formation of the response center in the district.

The Regional Coordinator, DICORVERC South, Mohamed Allie, who happens to be the Minister of State South, praised the Chief Executive Officer, of Pavi Fort Sierra Leone for the support to his region, saying it was timely and would ease the burden on government to combat the disease in that part of the country.

”We are not surprised for the support given to us by Mr. Barrie to eliminate the coronavirus in the region. He is a true Sierra Leonean and has always been supportive,” said the Regional Coordinator, North West Region, Haja Isata Kamara Fofanah.”

Receiving the donation of cash, medical items, including thousands of facemasks for the Kambia DICORVERC, Dr. Silvanus Bangura; spoke about how the support was timely and would be utilised to combat the disease in the district.

The gesture, according to them, was the biggest ever by any individual since the establishment of the respective DICOVERC’s across Sierra Leone.

The respective Paramount Chiefs across the country who were also beneficiaries of cash, rice, and medical items also pinpointed that Alimu Barrie is the only individual businessman to consider the Paramount Chiefs alongside the DICOVERC structures.

During the nationwide donations, the paramount of Bombali Shebora Chiefdom, Bombali district, P.C Bai Sheborah Kasanga the second, said words could not express their happiness for the gesture, because the social mobilization support to local authorities to fight Covid-19 is the first by any individual, or institution in the country.

That was not the first time the Chief Executive Officer of Pavi Fort Sierra Leone has been supporting government in trying times. He provided similar support during the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and the 2017 mudslide and flash floods in the country.

During the 2014 Ebola outbreak, Barrie provided similar support to government, and his company was among the three companies that built houses for the 2017 mudslide and flash floods victims at 6 Mile in the Western Rural Area.

Alimu Barrie is the owner of one of Sierra Leone progressive road construction companies, PAVI FORT Al Associates and is on record for constructing all the Kabala townships roads and is currently the contractor for the Kabala Krubola road.

Many Sierra Leoneans have claimed that Barrie remains to be the only indigenous contractor to have supported the Government of Sierra Leone in the fight against COVID-19 to such a magnitude.

His contributions and donation to the fight against COVID-19 has been singled out to be devoid of tribal, regional and political considerations.

Mr. Barrie is a born of Koidu town, Kono District, to the late fullah tribal headman Western Area Alhaji Sanu Barrie.