Parliament ratifies G7+ Charter

February 21, 2020

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Members of Parliament yesterday unanimously ratified the G7+ Charter that is geared towards setting up of a parliamentary union that will serve the G7+ member states.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Robert Chakanda, said the G7+ group was established in 2010 as an inter-government organization of conflict affected countries, to help achieve peace and stability through peer-learning in the areas of country owned peace and state building and advocating for better engagement therein.

He mentioned Dr. Francis Kai-Kai, Minister of Planning and Economic Development as the chairman of the charter and duputise by an Afghan, Dr. Naheed Sarabi .

He said the agreement will strengthen lobbying for increased allocation of resources from international financial institutions providing support to the G7+ countries.

He said it will increase the country’s visibility and global leadership in international forum and enhance national acceptance and collaboration from key stakeholders on matters relating to peace and national cohesion.

He stated that the major achievement of the G7+ since its formation has been the adoption of the New Deal for Engagement in Fragile States and its peace building and state building goals (PSGs),coupled with regular engagement on the margins of the UN General Assembly high level week to consolidate the voice of conflict affected countries on related matters.

Dr. Chakanda further stated that the G7+ has become a platform for negotiating the principles of engagement with donors, peer-learning cooperation founded on the pillars of solidarity and volunteerism.

He said it has become an interface on debate relating to sustainable peace and conflict prevention.