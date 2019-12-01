Parliament expunges non-accountable imprest

December 16, 2019

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Members of Parliament on Friday unanimously expunged the non-accountable imprest in the Finance Act, 2020, which was returned by the President for a revisit.

After the approval of the Finance Act last month, a copy was sent to the President for his assent, but was returned unsigned for Members of Parliament to review it.

Opposition MPs did move a motion for the Act to be reviewed on the basis that Section 42(6) be expunged and requested that the President, Vice President and Speaker of Parliament should be accountable for each fund they receive from the

Hon. Daniel B. Koroma, who is the seconder of the motion said since he had moved a motion for the whole House to review the Finance Act, 2020, withdrew his initial motion on the basis that the Constitution supersedes his motion

He said the procedures used by the President by citing Section 106 (7&8) of the Constitution has over shadowed his initial request based on confirmation by the former seconder of his previous motion (Hon. Dr. Kandeh K. Yumkella).

Acting Leader of Government Business, Hon. Dickson Rogers, commended his colleagues for expunging the section, but stated that the president did not returned the Act because of pressure from the civil society, but rather honoured his campaign message.

He said the action of the president manifested that there is accountability in the office of the President as that Act is against his campaign message.

Acting Leader of the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC), Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo, commended the ruling party for appreciating their work, but stated that the opposition will not yield under any pressure from the side of any group that is not disciplined as they are representing the people.

“I will make it very clear here that we debate this Act because the President sent in a request letter and we respected it but it should be noted that our party will not yield to any effort by anybody to undertake state expenditure without accounting for it. Accountability is key especially for the very success of the country and in the development of the economy. We appreciate the effort of Mr. Speaker for putting in place the structures in reminding the public that accountability in state governance comes first,” he said.

Speaker of Parliament,Hon.Abass Chernor Bundu said the drafters of the Act should reprint it with the adjustment in the renumbering and re-submit it to the President for his assent.

“It was true that the public has been interested in the review of the Finance Act, 2020 by MPs and it was seen clearly by publications, utterances, news cast outside of this house and I believe the procedure that we have now adopted is the most appropriate in dealing with this particular issue. So, the matter is brought to rest and let it rest in peace,” he stated.