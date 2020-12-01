PARHA engages journalists on SRHR reporting

December 4, 2020

By Mohamed M. Sesay

Vice Chair addressing Journalists

People’s Alliance for Reproductive Health Advocacy (PARHA) has yesterday engaged media practitioners on awareness raising, knowledge building and the manner in which journalists should report on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) related issues.

The media engagement which was held at the YMCA conference Hall, Fort Street was specifically focused on the role of the media in championing the Enactment of the Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights Bill which contains the safe termination of the unwanted pregnancy, rape, sexual based violence and other sexual related offences.

Vice Chairperson of APARHA Ms. Theresa Ojong intimated that the Vision of APARHA is to ensure that the country has a competent and adequate human resources, appropriate physical infrastructure, and internal systems capable of delivering and promoting adequate and equitable sexual and reproductive health services for all in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She added that their mission is to contribute towards raising the level of reproductive health services and standards of living of all persons in Sierra Leone by increasing access, advocacy and empowerment in collaboration with other development actors.

She continued that Each year in Sierra Leone, 1360 of 100,000 women die from pregnancy-related causes – giving it one of the highest maternal mortality ratios in the world as per (2015 UN estimates), adding that

“Abortion is the 4th leading causes of maternal death in Sierra Leone up to 25% of maternal deaths in hospitals are caused by unsafe abortion complications as indicated by (MoHS Cabinet Paper 2018),” she said

She also informed newsmen that they have been working collaboratively with the Reproductive & Child Health (RCH) Directorate of the MoHS, and established a Technical Working Group (TWG) coupled with a developed Cabinet Paper for a Safe Motherhood & Reproductive Health Legislation that was eventually signed with a Partnership Engagement Framework and the Sierra Leone Parliament through the Parliamentary Research Unit (PRU).

She alluded that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed with the Inter-Religious Council of Sierra Leone (IRCSL) – and a Joint Advocacy Working Group (JAWG) and also established a nationwide multi-stakeholder consultations conducted across 14 Districts between 5th July and 21st October 2018.

In his presentation, Fodie P.O Kamara expressed that Sexual Violence (SV) refers to any sexual activity when consent is not obtained or given freely, adding that Sexual violence impacts every community and affects people of all genders, sexual orientations, and ages—anyone can experience or perpetrate sexual violence.

He said perpetrators are usually someone the victim knows such as a friend, current or former intimate partner, co-worker, neighbor, or family member.

He called on the media to be very cautious in reporting and portraying sexual violence accurately, noting that it is important to use language that does not place blame on victims.

He advised journalists to use the most accurate terms(s) for describing the act(s), rather than using euphemisms.