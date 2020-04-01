Paolo Conteh, others to be tried by High Court

April 16, 2020

By Regina Pratt

Magistrate Hannah Bonnie has on Wednesday, April 23, discharged Sierra Leone Former Defense Minister, Retired Alfred Paolo Conteh, Deputy Commissioner of the Sierra Leone National Commission on Small Arms Commission, Retired Colonel Saa Anthony Sinnah and Prince George Jusu, from their preliminary procedure in the Magistrate Cpourt, to enable them appear at the High Court for trial.

State prosecutor, Adrian Fisher, informed the magistrate that by way of order, Hon. Justice Momoh Jah-Stevens on the 9th April, in consent writing, has been given for the preferment of an indictment on the three accused persons for a trial date set for 23rd April, 2020, to make their first appearance at the High Court.

Lawyer Fisher said “in light of the fact that the High Court now hears the matter, I hereby apply for all accused persons to be discharged from further proceedings in the Magistrate Court No 1”.

In reply, Magistrate Bonnie granted the application for all accused persons to be discharged from the magistrate court.

Rtd. Paolo Conteh served in the then All Peoples Congress government as Defense Minister, Internal Affairs Minister and also National Ebola Response Coordinator.

He was charged together with the Deputy Commissioner of the Sierra Leone National Commission on Small Arms, Retired Colonel Saa Anthony Sinnah and Prince George Jusu.

State prosecutor, Adrian Fisher, alleges that the first accused, Alfred Palo Conteh, on 19th March, 2020, was caught with an unlicensed small arm at State House.

He also alleges that Saa Anthony Sinnah and Prince George Jusu abetted the said crime and that on a date unknown between 26th February and 3rd March, 2020, in Freetown, procured the commission of an offence in contravention of Regulation 31 of the Arms and Ammunition of 2014.

The prosecutor further alleges that the 3rd accused person, Prince George Jusu, being Justice of the Peace, offered by law to make any statement on oath for any purpose and being lawfully shown, made a statement which is material for the purpose of the matter which he knew to be false or did not believe to be true.

The first prosecution witness in the matter, Sergeant 4645 Brima Alhaji Gaima, attached to the Presidential Task Force at State House, had told the court that indeed the first accused person was caught with a pistol at State House.

The matter was adjourned for hearing at the High Court on April 23, 2020.