Palo Conteh’s Wife slammed Le200 million bail

May 26, 2020

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Magistrate Hannah Bonnie presiding at the Freetown Court No.1, last Friday May 22nd, granted two hundred million Leones bail to Isata Saccoh, wife of former Minister of Defense, Retired Major Alfred Palo Conteh, who is before her court for the offence of conspiracy and possession of arms and ammunition.

Magistrate Bonnie further ordered that the accused person should be represented by two sureties and that one of the sureties must be a property owner in Freetown.

On Wednesday, 20th May, 2020, the accused person made her maiden appearance before Magistrate Bonnie, to answer to three count charges of conspiracy, possession of arms and ammunition.

After the arraignment, the accused was subsequently remanded at the Jomo Kenyatta Road Female Correctional Centre.

State Prosecutor, Adrian Fisher, alleges that the accused on 20th, of March, and on divers dates between that date on 29th of April,2020, the accused conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit facilitating the escape of a prisoner ,retired Major Alfred Palo Conteh, from the Sierra Leone Correctional Centre at Pademba Road.

He further alleges that on Wednesday, 29th of April, 2020, the accused was found in possession of small arms to wit live rounds of cartridge.

Meanwhile, Police Inspector, Nathaniel Desmond Williams, who introduced himself as Exhibit Clerk at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Freetown, testified at the maiden appearance.

He told the court that some of his duties includes receiving and safe-keeping of exhibits that are related to cases.

He said on 11th of May, 2020, whilst on duty, one Detective Police Inspector, Alex Kamara, handed over to him, one empty bullet magazine, two small boxes containing live rounds of cartridges and other exhibits for safe keeping.

He further told the court that he took possession of those exhibits and registered them in his logbook.

Matter was adjourned for continuation.