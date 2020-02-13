Over Le.463 million theft…

Magistrate battles with accused in High Court

February 13, 2020

By Mohamed Sesay

Magistrate Rugiatu Sesay is currently battling with one Kebby Conteh in the Freetown High Court, after the latter allegedly broke into and entered her store and stole property worth over four hundred and sixty three million Leones.

State Prosecutor, Alberta Kargbo, alleges that the accused on July 17th, 2018 conspired with unknown individuals to commit a felony to wit store breaking.

The prosecution further alleges that the accused on the same date broke and entered the store of Magistrate Rugiatu Sesay and stole many items including laptop computers, desktop computers, bundles of school pack bags, generator and many other items worth Le463, 308,000.

In his testimony, Ibrahim Sidiq, who introduced himself to the court as a businessman, said he recognised accused and the complainant as his wife.

The witness recalled 17th July 2018, noting that he was at home in the morning hours when he received a telephone call from his contractor in Waterloo that some thieves had break and entered into his store and carted away many properties.

He said he immediately informed his wife about what had happened and left his Clerk Street Tengbeh Town residence for Waterloo, where he met police had already nabbed two suspects.

He further added that while the two suspects were in police custody, they confessed that it was the accused who gave them the information about the things in the store.

He said the police immediately prepared a search warrant and him together with the police and the two suspects went and search the resident of the accused where they discovered most of the stolen items.

He said the accused was later arrested and when interrogated by the police, the accused admitted telling the boys about the items in the store, but he did not participate in the breaking of the store.

The witness further told the court that the two suspects told the police that the accused was part of them during the breaking of the store on the night of the incident.

Meanwhile, the accused was originally charged together with Alfred Desmond Koroma and Amadu Mansaray, but during the January 2020 Criminal Call-over session,they pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced accordingly.

Conteh is before Justice John Bosco Allieu on two count charges of conspiracy and store breaking. His matter has been adjourned to Wednesday the 26th February,2020