‘Over 463,000 women are using family planning in Sierra Leone’

…Marie Stopes

February 17, 2020

By Ibrahim K. Turay

Country Director for Marie Stopes Sierra Leone, Dr. Ufuoma Omo-Obi has disclosed to newsmen that over 463,000 women and girls benefited from family planning in 2019.

He reaffirmed that Marie Stopes Sierra Leone would continue to provide quality healthcare services to Sierra Leoneans across the country, especially women and girls.

The Director, who was speaking last Friday at their Aberdeen office in Freetown, during the launch of this year’s valentine’s promotion, said the theme for this year was “Posin-to-posin” family Planning.

He said they were working with the government of Sierra Leone (GoSL) agenda to curb the rise in teenage pregnancy and its ‘calamitous implication for maternal mortality’.

“February 14 which is Valentine’s Day is considered one of the most challenging moments for our adolescents as it places them (especially the ignorant) at the mercy of failing victims to sexual exploitation,” he said.

He said the launch of a month-long free family planning promotion code named ” Valentine Posin-to-posin 2020 promo” would serve as a precautionary as well as a response mechanism to help protect the would-be victims of the ills of the valentine’s day celebration from unintended pregnancy.

He added that the promotion would reach women and girls with quality, personalised and confidential services of choice free of user fees, starting Friday 14th February to Saturday 14th March 2020.

Dr. Omo-Obi said “Valentine posin-to-posin promotion” is an exceptional unique opportunity for women, girls and couples to have the power to choose a contraceptive method of choice.

He reiterated that in 2019 they prevented over 204,000 unintended pregnancies.

He said every activity undertaken or services offered have the full backing of the government through the health ministry.

Mrs. Patricia Bah, National Coordinator, Teenage Pregnancy, commended Marie Stopes Sierra Leone for organising such event.

She said they at the secretariat were aware that Valentine’s Day is the day most of the girls are at the mercy of falling victim to sexual exploitation.

Mrs. Patricia Bah said the services will help reduce teenage pregnancy and increase access to family planning.