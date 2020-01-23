Over 200 women perished in road crash

January 23, 2020

By Ibrahim Tarawallie

According to records at the Sierra Leone Roads Safety Authority (SLRSA), two hundred and sixty-six (266) women lost their lives as a result of road traffic accidents in 2019.

Manager, Research and Development at SLRSA, Ambrose Tucker, who made the disclosure to Concord Times, said a total of 519 fatalities were recorded with men accounting for 214 and children 39.

He disclosed that a total of 266 commercial and private vehicles were involved in road accidents as against 465 in 2018. He added that September stands out as the month with the highest number of accidents (40).

In 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO) released it global status report on road safety and Sierra Leone’s death rate in traffic accidents was worse than the African regional average. The country’s 1,661 deaths per 100,000 motor vehicles was ranked 12th.

There have been a recorded number of deaths by road accidents with little or nothing done to investigate them and remedial action taken.

Mr. Tucker attributed the fatalities and injuries to human error, mechanical fault, over speeding, drunk driving and over loading.

“For serious and slight injuries as a result of road traffic accident, we recorded 52 and 75 respectively. 35 pedestrians died as a result of road accident,” he revealed.

He spoke about the need to continue sensitizing drivers about road safety issues and rules, as well as training in both practical and theoretical tests for drivers.

He called on both the Sierra Leone Police and the Road Safety Corps to enforce the rules and regulations on lawless drivers.