OSCARS Club boosts Free Quality Education

January 7, 2020

By Mohamed Massaquoi

The OSCARE Club from United States of America has donated food and none food items to the Save the Young Girls Foundation based at the Western Rural district town of Waterloo.

OSCARS Club is a humanitarian organization that supports education and girl child development.

The donation over the holidays by the group to hundreds of children at Waterloo and its environs was to complement the government Free Quality Education programme.

Giving an overview of the club, founder and Chief Executive Officer,Madam Taiwo Laminatu Sankoh, said the organization was founded in September 2018, with membership in Virginia, Washington D C and Maryland.

Presenting the items,Madam Sankoh said they were happy to have come back home to give support to the children,adding that they have organised themselves to fully support President Maada Bio’s education programme.

“We are all in support of the government Free education programme and the empowerment of young girls in Sierra Leone.We are here to donate 10 bags of rice, sugar, gallons of palm oil and other items to the children as our own contribution to national development,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Save the Young Girls Foundation,Susan Marie Sesay thanked the group for the support to her organization.

She said since the foundation was established,that was the first time they have received such donation.

“We are very grateful for your support. This donation will go a long way in strengthen the educational standard of our children,” she noted.