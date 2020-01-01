Socialize

OSCARS Club boosts Free Quality Education  

January  7, 2020

By Mohamed Massaquoi 

The OSCARE Club from United States of America has donated   food and none food items to the  Save  the  Young  Girls Foundation based at the Western Rural district town of Waterloo.

OSCARS Club is a humanitarian organization that supports education and girl child development.

The donation over the holidays by the group to hundreds of children at Waterloo and its environs was   to complement the government Free Quality Education programme.

Giving an overview of the club, founder and Chief Executive Officer,Madam Taiwo Laminatu Sankoh, said  the organization was founded in  September 2018, with membership   in Virginia, Washington D C and Maryland.

Presenting the items,Madam Sankoh said they were happy to have come back home to give support to the children,adding that they have organised themselves to fully support President Maada Bio’s education programme.

“We are all in support of the government Free education programme and the empowerment of young girls in Sierra Leone.We are here to donate  10 bags of rice,  sugar, gallons of palm  oil and other items to the children as our  own contribution to national development,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of  Save  the Young  Girls  Foundation,Susan Marie Sesay  thanked the group for the support to her organization.

She said since the foundation was established,that was the first time they have received such donation.

“We are very grateful for your support. This donation will go a long way in strengthen the educational standard of our children,” she noted.