Orange Money partners with RCB

March 26, 2021

By Kelvin W. Morgan

Orange Money bank to wallet service last Thursday, March 18, officially launched partnership with Rokel Commercial Bank with the aim to promoting financial inclusion in the country.

Orange Money has partnered with many other banks in the country to provide fast and safe transfer of money within the country.The service also gives a customer the opportunity to be able to do banking transaction at any time at anywhere without going to the banking hall.

Speaking at the launching ceremony at Rokel Commercial Bank Branch,Juba Hill in Freetown, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Money, David Mansaray said it was a long journey between Rokel Commercial Bank and Orange Money for them to finally come to conclusion and signed the agreement.

He said the partnership will help both institutions to promote financial inclusion and ensure their customers are happy, stating that the service will help customers of both institutions to enjoy financial transaction.

He said the service will help to enhance the strength of orange mobile finance and that of Rokel Bank, adding that the partnership would improve both institutions’ customer base.

Also speaking, Managing Director of Rokel Commercial Dr. Ekundaya Gilpin said the partnership was great and that it is going to help fastrack financial transaction for the customers of both institutions.

He said the partnership will also help reduce the crowd in the banking hall and give people access to their money anytime, anywhere.