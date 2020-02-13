‘Okada’ rider puts on Le30m bail for sexual penetration

February 13, 2020

By Yusufu S. Bangura

The Magistrate at Pademba Raod Court No.3, Abdul Sheriff has on Wednesday 12th February, granted thirty million Leones bail plus two sureties to Alusine Robert, a commercial bike rider, for an alleged sexual penetration of a child.

The magistrate ordered that the bail must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar of the High Court.

The accused has made six appearances before Magistrate Sheriff on one count of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offence Act No.12 of 2012.

According to the police file, the accused person on Friday 15th November 2019, at Bathurst village, western rural, sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit 16.

The matter was prosecuted by Assistant Superintendent Yeanoh E. Koroma.

The magistrate has adjourned the matter to Wednesday 26th February, due to the prosecutor’s failure to present witness(s) to testify in the matter.