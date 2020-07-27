Nurse committed to high court for murder

July 27, 2020

By Regina Pratt

Nituma New Bangura,a nurse, who murdered her husband, has been committed for hearing in the next criminal session of the High Court.

She was before Magistrate Mark Ngebga of the Pademba Road Magistrate Court No 2 on a one count charge of murder.

She allegedly stabbed her husband to death, using kitchen knife.

It is alleged that the accused on Monday, March 30th, 2020,at Murray Town Military Baracks in Freetown, murdered her husband, Mahmoud Mansaray.

Before committing the accused person to the High Court after preliminary investigations,the magistrate informed the court that the prosecution called eight witnesses who testified in the matter.

He said the exhibit clerk tendered in court the knife which the accused used to stab the deceased and a t-shirt with blood stains.

He said he has carefully looked into the evidences before him and that he is satisfied that the prosecution has proven their case beyond all reasonable doubts.

“I therefore commit this matter to the high court for trial,” he concluded.