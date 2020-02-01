Nigeria coach confident of key players’ availability

February 11, 2020

By Shar Morris Jnr

Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr has expressed confidence that the core of his players will be available for next month’s AFCON 2021 qualifiers despite injuries to key players over the weekend across different clubs in Europe, AOIFootball.com reports.

Speaking exclusively to AOIFootball.com, the Franco-German tactician who maintains a close eye on his players, revealed that he already spoke to the players in question and believes they will be ready for the Sierra Leone doubleheader.

“I’m very confident that our injured players will come back soon. There is only one big injury which is Uzoho because he is out for several months but the other ones like Osimhen will be okay very soon and is already better. Omeruo has only a knock on the head, Kalu whom I saw, is already nursing a comeback this weekend.

“For Moses Simon, we have to wait to know the extent and for Ndidi he is resting very well and will be fit very soon and then we have a little injury for Etebo but its not a big one and he couldn’t play over the weekend,” Rohr stated.

Rohr’s clarification will come as a massive boost for Eagles following injuries in Spain to Omeruo and Etebo whilst France-based duo of Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon had to be subbed after scoring for their sides.

Nigeria currently tops Group L of the 2021 AFCON table and will almost certainly land in Cameroon should they pick maximum points against Sierra Leone who are 3rd on the table with one solitary point.