New UBA MD/CEO hobnobs the press

October 16, 2020

UBA MD interacting with media stakeholders

The newly appointed Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa in Sierra Leone on Wednesday interacted with the media in Sierra Leone as a way to establishing strong bond and working together for the development of the country.

Usman Isiaka, who has been with the Pan African bank since the year 2000 with wealth experience, was appointed to head the bank in Sierra Leone fortnight ago.

According to him, while the bank has made significant gains in the financial sector, his being here is to take the bank to another level.

“We at UBA, we are never satisfied. We always create avenue for improvement despite our significant achievement in the area of technology and many areas, to make banking easier for our customers.UBA in Sierra Leone has made significant progress in the banking industry, but there is still room for improvement. My mission here is to take the bank to another level,” he said.

The UBA Managing Director promised to work with the government in the area of infrastructure and many other areas of development so that more investors would come to the country and invest.

Mr.Isiaka further promised to closely work with the media and ensure excellency, thus emphasizing the important role the media can play to effect development in the country.

President of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Ahmed Sahid Nasralla, gave an overview of the Sierra Leone media landscape, the formation of the association, leading up to the repeal of the obnoxious Part Five of the 1965 Public Order Act which criminalises libel law, by the current administration.

He assured his association’s unflinching support for the bank and its operations in the country, thus welcoming the bank’s move to supporting the media in Sierra Leone.

All constituents’ organizations of SLAJ including Women in the Media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), Reporters Union, Guild of Editors, and the Sport Writers Association pledged their support to the bank and promised to working together for the development of the country.