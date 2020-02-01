“Negative implication of Coronavirus would be temporal”

-Deputy Chinese Ambassador

February 6, 2020

By Frederick V. Kanneh

Charrge‘d’ Affiars and Deputy Ambassador of the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone, Wang Xinmin, has yesterday allayed the fears of the Sierra Leonean public that the negative implication of the novel Coronavirus would be temporal and assured that even though the epidemic has almost put every activity on hold in Chine, but that the republic is still committed to the bilateral relationship between the two sister nations.

“The negative implication of the Coronavirus would be temporal. Some people are just blowing things out of proportion. Sierras Leone and China are very close. Our friendship is time tested and has come a long way. Our cooperation remains intact and uninterrupted amid the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Wang Xinmin made the above statement in a press conference at the Chinese Embassy in Freetown, where the media was briefed on effort made the Chinese Government to combat the disease.

Stressing on China’s commitment to the Government of Sierra Leone, he noted that amid the current crisis, a group of Chinese experts arrived into the country to help complete the Wilberforce Military Barracks as per agreement.

He also noted that there were couples of uninterrupted projects going on currently, which involved Chinese Nationals and cited the Regent road which will be completed pretty soon.

“We cannot say the epidemic will not disturb our activities as a nation, but what is clear is that we have put certain mechanisms in place which we hope will put the virus to an end in a not far distance. In that vein, we are allaying the fears of all and sundry that our commitment to Sierra Leone remains intact,” he reiterated.

He continued that even to date the embassy has been issuing visa to people who wanted to travel to China, adding that there was still trade going on with other nations.

On the safety of Sierra Leoneans studying in China, he said the Chinese Government has put in place measures to protect foreign students from being infected with the virus.

He also noted that since the outbreak of the said virus, the Chinese government have has taken certain measure to prevent public infection, adding that among other things, cinemas, public transports, colleges and football games have been put on hold.