NaCCED engages stakeholders on National Campaign

February 10, 2020

By Mohamed Massaquoi

In its drive to cultivate a well informed and engaged citizenry that can actively participate in the democratic space and contribute to the process of national development, National Council for Civic Education and Development (NaCCED) recently held a one-day Message Development Seminar at Ministry of Information conference room, Youyi building, Brookfield’s Freetown, to develop short, smart and punchy messages that would speak to our collective issues that have been holding us back as a country, and those that we are equally proud of that gel us together as a people.

Experts from different shades of opinion (the Media, Civil Society Organizations, School going Children, Clique members and Artistes), were invited to help develop such messages.

Declaring the seminar open,Chairman of NaCCED Mr. Kalilu Totangi welcome them all and impressed upon them that the message development seminar was very important since the messages they were about to develop would have to address key issues such as nationalism, patriotism, accountability, tribalism, drugs and national cohesion etc.

“We want you to help us make a determination as to which of the issues around the strategic pillars, mainly several areas to identify, we can hover around and begins to develop messages around and make our engagement with communities. We have five thematic areas or pillars and they are: Open government partnership, National Cohesion and Peaceful Co-existence, Civic education and Partnership, Electoral Process and Voter Education and Cross cutting issues. We wanted you to look at all of these issues and guide us. As a first step, we want to see how legitimate and important in your view, are some of the thematic areas we have identified,” Mr. Totangi noted.

In response, Dr. Denis Bright, a steering committee member of NaCCED pointed out that the seminar is one of the most important phases in the work of the council, to reach the people with messages.

According to him; “ This is the part that I have been waiting for because it does concern the way in which NaCCED directly meet the people with messages, not just messages, but probably to achieve change in the way people view themselves and the way government runs their affairs,” he maintained. Emphasizing the importance of his assertion, he rambles on: “Whatever development that comes into the country, if the mindset of the people is not ready, it would not amount to anything.” He further went on to say that: “My participation in NaCCED is 100% because of the importance I placed on the work it does in building a new society. I am looking forward to developing the messages themselves which I hope would be another stage in which we would invite some of the people themselves who are the target themselves to contribute to some of the messaging.”

“In this dynamic society we are living, we need to calibrate our messages so that the go exactly where they should go and suit the audience the get to,” Dr Bright suggested.

Andrew Lavalie executive director of the Institute for Governance Reform (IGR), in his contribution stated that before we talk about accountability, we must first have to ask why corruption is persistent. He then asked this rhetorical question; “Are we educating those young people out there or the drivers?”, (politicians). “Young people need to be led. if we don’t fix the political problem right, we will be wasting our time in doing civic education. Andrew believes that civic education should be about what government has promised to deliver so that the people can hold them accountable on that.

Mohamed k. Kamanda from UNISCO seems to have similar views since he believes that politicians should first be educated then the people next. Mr. Kamanda suggested that the language and channel of communication should be such that it could be easily understood and accessible respectively.

According to Dr. Alhaji N’Jai, civic education is what we’ve missed since independence. He urged that the council goes down to the primary school level and start injecting those values. “We have to build on our community values and also build a sense of identity”, he maintained. Charles Lahai Africa Regional Director of PAACET, said violent is often trigged not by lack of necessity but by lack of participation in the development process. For national cohesion to work, he said; “We must look at our national identity beyond political party.”

Dan Moseray a doyen journalist from SLBC made a chilly remark that; “Salone has lost track. We have no truth.” In order words he was saying that the country has derailed and dishonesty is rife.

The seminar was climaxed with suggestion of gray areas where civic messages must be drawn and directed.