MRCG trains journalists on transitional Justice

June 15, 2020

By Jeneba A Conteh

The Media Reform Coordinating Group (MRCG) has on June 12th,trained journalists to change the narrative about Transitional Justice issues in Sierra Leone.

The training took place at MRCG headquarters,Naimbana Street in Freetown, with support from Africa Traditional Justice Fund (ATJLF).

Chairman of MRCG, Dr. Francis Sowa, said they have trained some journalists about Transitional Justice some years ago, stating that he believes Sierra Leone has gone through Transitional Justice system.

He said their focus now was to broaden the knowledge of journalists on how to report on those issues based on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission(TRC) report,and how Journalists should do there story and quote from the TRC report on whatever matter they may want to.

He said they have engaged 50 journalists with a lot of logistical movement, adding that after the training they will select six Journalists from across the various regions where they have conducted similar training.

He dilated on Transitional Justice and how it seeks to address the destructive and painful legacies of mass violence and human rights violations, stating that the process involves mechanisms and processes such as truth telling, criminal prosecutions, reparations, memorialization traditional Justice, and Cultural intervention reforms.

On his part,Dr.Tonya Musa, said truth telling is one of the ways to bring justice and that the essence of the TRC was to proudly bring out independent historical report.

He said the TRC was to provide clear report about the nature of the conflict and as well document the nature of the 11 years’ war and it effect.