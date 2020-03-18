MPs ratified Sierra Leone Foreign Service Academy

March 18, 2020

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Members of Parliament yesterday ratified a cabinet decision to establish the Sierra Leone Foreign Service Academy which will be constructed by the People’s Republic of China.

Presenting the agreement for ratification, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nabeela Tunis said President Bio made a policy to establish a school of diplomacy to train Sierra Leonean diplomats, adding that the establishment of the school is one of the key deliverables of the Medium Term National Development Plan.

She said China will be responsible for the designing, surveying, theological investigation of problems, providing equipment and materials that the project would require, and discharge adequate technicians for the construction.

She stated that government will be responsible for providing basic findings relating to the reviewing and data for the problems that have been done by partners and the environmental impact of the construction.

The opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) lawmaker, Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo, said the friendship ties between the two countries need not to be over emphasized, noting that although Sierra Leone moved a motion for China’s removal from the Unite Nations, yet they continue to give support to the country.

He said the opposition party is always ready to give their support to the ruling government for the progressiveness and development of the country.

Hon. Lahai Marah of the APC commended the initiative, stating that it would be necessary, especially in ruling government’s agenda in promoting quality education.

He called on President Bio to immediately intervene in the Limkokwing saga-a college where government had cancelled its grant-in-aid, as the key priority of the ruling government has been empowering the middle level man power.

Hon. Alex Rogers of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) said the academy will be of help as it would help solve problems associated with diplomatic missions.

He advised that the academy be a first class training skill center which will help regularize diplomatic issues and also urged that the academy, after its establishment work in collaboration with the Fourah Bay College Political Science department which has vast knowledge.