MP launches Le1.8bn classroom project

September 29, 2020

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Commissioner Ben Kaifala launching the project while the MP looks on

Member of Parliament representing Constituency 131 in Freetown has over the week end launched and turned the sod for the construction of eight classrooms storey building, coupled with the fencing, pavement and renovation of other dilapidated structures at the Aberdeen Municipal School premises.

The project would amount to one hundred and eight billion Leones (Le1.8 billion).

The structure which will be constructed by community contractors and funded by Hon. Rahman-Coker, will be completed within one year 2020-2021.

In his keynote address, Hon. Mohamed Sheriff Rahman-Coker said development is not a destination, but a journey hence it must be accorded with the implementation of the project.

He said the project is a two -in –one, and that based on the support of all stakeholders by September next year, it would be commissioned for use.

He underscored that it is the responsibility of Members of Parliament to follow suit the work of the President in ensuring that quality education be given to the pupils, adding that other projects are underway for other wards within the constituency.

He called on community stakeholders to give their fullest support to boost the constituency and also urged that hotels operating in the community give their support and comply with their Community Action Plan as stated in their EIA license.

“According to the bill of quantity for the project, the sum of Le618m will go for the construction of the eight storey building and the sum of Le1.1billion for the renovation, which means that we need Le1.8billion. We need the support of everybody. We call on you all to join the ‘basket fund’ and we need the youth of the community to provide the labour force,” he said.

Launching the project, Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission(ACC), Francis Ben Keifala commended the MP for taking the lead to undertake such project in the community, and called on all to give their support in whatever little way they could.

Commissioner Kaifala pledged Le20, 000,000 towards the implementation of the project.

Chairman of the occasion, Alpha Saidu Bangura said the president has the determination to strengthen the educational sector, stating that human capital investment is good for all hence the free quality education is key for the greater future of the country.

He said education teaches one to be responsible and hard-working in any sphere that one could find him/herself.

“I call on all community people to make sure that we put our funds and support the MP in the implement. It will not only benefit this community but that of the country. We should treat it and give our greater responsibility to make it work,” he urged.

Head Mistress of the Aberdeen Municipal Junior School, Mrs. Battu Johnson applauded the Member of Parliament who thought it fit to undertake such a giant project for the school.

“This project will restore our hope and a dream comes true. We appreciate him for changing the face of the school,” she said.

She humbly canvassed more support to make the Aberdeen community school a greater one for the benefit of all.

She also called on the community stakeholders to join in the implementation of the project within the shortest possible time.

President of the 50/50 Group, Haja Halima Abdullah noted that politics has engulfed the community since after the last elections, but urged that all should be united for the benefit of the community.

“We are all Christians and Muslims, so let us be patriotic in this project and be grateful that the girl child will benefit from quality education in the community. The environment has to be right; it has to be conducive for the children to learn. Let’s do politics when the time comes, but now that it has come to an end we should look at ourselves as brothers and sisters and love one another for the good of our community and the our children,” she urged.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Public Procurement Authority (NPPA), Ibrahim B. Swaray, said among the several challenges at Aberdeen, the school is one because of the high demand in the community, as education has been among the priorities of the New Direction.

He presented one ton of iron rods with 50 bags of cement as his support.

Director General of SIERRATEL, Foday Sankoh said the project is a national one hence supports should be given.

He said as old pupil of the Aberdeen Community School, he thought it fit to pledge 200 bags of cement with cash amount of Le 5million.