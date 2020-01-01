Mother & son detained for fraudulent conversion

January 29, 2019

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Mammy Fatu Turay and her son John Usifu Kanu were on Tuesday 28th January, detained at the Male and Female Correctional Centres by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie presiding at the Pademba Road Court N0.1 for an alleged fraudulent conversion.

The accused persons were before the court on three counts of obtaining property by false pretense, fraudulent conversion and receiving stolen property contrary to Section 32(1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the police file, the first accused (John) on the 17th December 2019, at Maforkie Junction, Mile 91, fraudulently collected and converted certain stone suspected to be diamond from one Mohamed Simeon Kargbo (complainant) with no intention of returning it to him.

Police also alleges that the 2nd accused (Fatu) on the 27th December 2019 at Mayenkineh Hill, Calaba Town in Freetown, received the said stone knowing same to be a stolen property.

In his evidence in chief, the complainant said he knew the 1st accused person as his neighbours and the 2nd as the mother of the 1st accused and recalled on the day of the alleged incident.

He told the court that on a certain market day (Luma), his compound was used as the market and that whilst he was cleaning the compound, he found a beautiful stone that is bigger than his hand which is he suspected to be diamond.

Kargbo told the court that he had never seen a diamond; as a result he took the stone to a certain Aminata, his neigbour, who together with her husband, confirmed in the presence of the first accused that it was a diamond.

“As I left my neighbour’s house the first accused followed me and requested to see the diamond, which I handed over to him,” he said.

He said after the 1st accused told him to travel to Bo and sell the diamond, he told him that he would not leave his house early the next morning.

He added that the accused later told him to come to Bintumani Hotel in Freetown where he had customers.

He explained that whilst they were still discussing, the 1st accused was with the diamond and never returned it to him even when he requested him to do so.

“When I asked the accused to return the diamond he refused and later ran away and took motorbike. I shouted thief but nobody came to my rescue. I later went to the Mile 91 Police Station and made statement,” he said.

He noted that at one time whilst leaving Mile 91 for Freetown, Solomon Sankoh stopped him and told him that he would handle the matter and later received a call from an unknown person who told him the stone was with the 2nd accused.

“When we went to the house of the 2nd accused, she showed us the stone but it was not the one that I gave to the 1st accused, so we have to go where they sold diamond and test the stone, but after the testing they discovered that it is a bottle not diamond,” he told the court.

Defense counsel, Sahid Sesay applied for bail on behalf of his clients, saying that the accused persons are Sierra Leoneans and that they have reliable and credible sureties that would enter into their recognisance.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Bonnie refused them bail, noting that the prosecution did not file an affidavit. She adjourned the matter to Wednesday 5th February for further hearing.