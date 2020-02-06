Mother narrates how her 11yrs daughter was penetrated

February 6, 2020

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Mother of eleven year- old girl yesterday, 5th February, narrated in the High Court presided by Justice Ivan Sesay how her 11 years old daughter was sexually penetrated by one Mohamed Wurrie Barry, a man over 50 years.

The accused is currently standing trial in the Freetown High Court on a one count charge of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012.

The State Prosecutor, V. A Kabia, alleges that the accused on 7th of June 2019 in Freetown, sexually penetrated the eleven years old victim.

In her testimony, mother of the victim, who introduced herself as a cook, identified the accused as her neighbour.

She recalled on the 7th of June 2019 when the accused penetrated her daughter.

She said after work on that Friday evening, she instructed the victim to go and buy her food, but that she later observed that her daughter was walking abnormally.

She further told the judge that she later enquired from the victim as to why she was walking abnormally, but that the victim told her that she has swelling within her legs.

She further that she took her daughter into the room to ascertain whether something was wrong with her, but that the victim refused to take off her pant.

She said the victim later told her that it was not a boil, but that it was the accused who had inserted his finger into her virgina.

She also told the court that she could not take any action at the moment, but decided to wait for her husband, who was at work then.

She told the court that in the morning hours of 8th June, 2019, she reported the matter at the New England Ville Police Station, where they were issued a medical form that they used to see the doctor at the Rainbow Centre at Cottage Hospital.