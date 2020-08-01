Missing US$500,000…

Ali Abess testifies against Randa Skaikyy

August 24, 2020

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Ali Abess, the complainant in the matter -the state versus Randa Skaiky, a female Lebanese-who is standing trial for allegedly stealing the sum of US$500,000, has on Friday 18th August,2020 testified before Justice Alhaji Momoh Stevens about how the accused stole the said money.

Ali Abess told the bench that he resides at 30 Bintuani Drive, Aberdeen in Freetown.

He told the court that he is a businessman who deals in transportation services, which includes the importation of new and used vehicles and the sale of new and used vehicles.

He disclosed that his business address is located at 128 Sir Samuel Lewis Road, Aberdeen in Freetown.

He told the court that he recognises the accused as his former employee, who he employed on 12th October, 2012, as manager in his sub-office in Kenema and also worked in his head office in Freetown at different time whenever required by him.

He added that the accused deserted her job since 6th September, 2018.

Ali Abess recalled during the months of August and September, 2018 when the accused was still in employment something transpired between the two of them.

He explained that on the 14th August, 2018, he planned to travel out of the country and that prior to his travelling; he called on the accused, who was staying in Kenema, to come to Freetown and be in charge of his business office, as well as his residence at Aberdeen.

The complainant said the accused arrived two days prior to his travel and on her arrival, he was in his office where the accused met him and his friend-Ibrahim Swarray, whom he said both of them had known each other and had been doing business for some 10 to 20 years period on different agendas.

He further stated that when the accused arrived, he introduced her to his friend and as well told his friend that the accused will be in charge of his business while he would be away as there was a pending business transaction between him and his friend.

He said that he informed the accused that he had business contract with Ibrahim Swarray and that there might be some financial needs and that that when the need arises they should both communicate with him for further directives.

He added that between 25th August and 7th September, 2018, he received a phone call from the accused that his friend, Ibrahim Swarray had asked her to disburse US$50,000 (fifty thousand United State Dollars), stating that he was in Lebanon when the accused phoned him.

Ali Abess said immediately after talking with the accused on the phone, he received another phone call from his friend, Ibrahim Swarray, who informed him that he had cancelled the initial US$50,000, but now needed an amount of US$50,000.

He told the court that he informed Ibrahim Swarray to contact the accused person and after some time the accused informed him about the amount.

He said during their conversation, he told the accused that the money will be available the next day and later directed her as to where she could retrieve the money, adding that the next day the accused sent a WhatsApp message at around 7: 00 am (SL Time) on her telephone number 079437343.

He said that he called her directly to direct her as to how she could retrieve the money by opening the door to his room in the house where the accused was residing.

He said he asked the accused to look for a stool to stand on to reach for a key atop of his wardrobe in his bedroom.

He said at that juncture, the accused was directed as to how to open his secret shelf in the wardrobe and informed her that he had US$642,000 500,000 pound Sterling and that he should take only US$140,000, adding that he explained to the accused about how he placed the money separately

He further narrated that after she had informed him that she had collected the money he then instructed her to lock the secret shelf and put the key where she took it and also close his bedroom door.

Alie Abess said the accused sent a picture to him to a ascertain that she had done as instructed, adding that upon his return from Lebanon, he went to check his money in the secret shelf and noticed that the accused had carted away with the US$500,000 out of US$642,000 where she was told to take $100,000, as the $US40, 000 was kept separately inside a book.

According to him, the accused did not say anything to him about the missing money but instantly left his residence.

The matter was adjourned to Tuesday 25th August, 2020 for the complainant to continue his testimony .