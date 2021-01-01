Ministry of Health Staff in court Le65M

January 27, 2027

By Jeneba A Conteh

At staff of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Simon Foday Dumbuya, attached at Cline Town branch in Freetown, was arrested by the Police at Water Quay for eating over sixty five million Leones.

The accused on Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, made his first appearance before Magistrate Hadiru Daboh of Ross Road Court No.3 in Freetown on three counts of obtaining money and two counts of causing money to be paid contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

It is alleged that the accused sometimes in June,2017, at the Queen Elizabeth 2, Cline Town in Freetown, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of sixty five million Leones from Abu Rahman by falsely pretending that he had four containers containing milk and fresh milk at the Quay, which was known to be false.

It also alleged that sometimes in June,2017, at the Queen Elizabeth Quay 2, Cline Town Freetown, with intent to defraud, unlawfully caused Abu Rahman to pay the sum of forty six million Leones to hire four vehicle trailers to transport two containers of powder milk and fresh milk, he purported to be his, which was known to be false.

C. Vandy Esq. was defending the accused while the matter was prosecuted by Sergeant M.M George.

When the charges were read to the accused he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor told the Court that she will not go with the matter as she has not had conference with her witness, and that there was no affidavit as per the new bail regulation.

Counsel for the accused applied that his client must be put on bail as he is working for the state at the Ministry of Health and Sanitation.

Magistrate Hadiru Daboh granted the accused bail.