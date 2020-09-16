Military officer dragged to court for domestic violence

September 16, 2020

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Serving Member of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF), who also doubles as a Pastor, Samson Sesay was on Tuesday, 15th September, dragged to court by his wife, Nurse Agnes Bendu Sesay, for alleged domestic violence.

The accused is alleged to have stolen eight thousand six hundred United States Dollars and seven million Leones from the complainants.

The accused person made his first appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngegba at the Pademba Road Court No.2 on a count of domestic and economic violence.

According to the charge sheet, the accused person on Tuesday, 9th September, 2020, at No.57 Juba Barracks, Lumley in Freetown, being in domestic relationship with Nurse Agnes Bendu Sesay, to wit wife, economically abused her.

When the charge was read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty.

In her evidence in chief, Agnes Bendu Sesay told the court that she recognised the accused as her husband and recalled on the 9 July, 2020, when she was in the bathroom taking shower.

She testified that she heard someone entering the palour and that the person happens to be the accused together with his junior brother who came from Kabala.

The witness further testified that as her husband dropped his bag, he went out without talking to her, adding that after bathing she dressed and went for work.

She told the court that on the following day after she reported for work and subsequently returned home, she met her belongings outside the veranda and that she was shocked.

She said when she asked the accused as to why her personal effect were outside at that time the accused was inside the parlour and he told her that she was no longer needed in the house.

She said after that, she later called the Family Support Unit at Lumley Police Station and informed them about the incident, adding that when the Police came and invited him to the station, he told the FSU Officer to go as he was working under command, but promised to report on the following day.

The witness also told the court that when checking for her property, she looked inside a drum in a plastic where she kept the money but she could not find it.

She concluded that after she noticed that her money has missing, she later went to the Lumley Police Station and reported the matter and statement where obtained from her.

After her testimony, she was cross examined by the defense counsel A.L Bayoh and he applied for bail on behalf of the accused person.

Meanwhile Magistrate Ngegba granted self-bail to the accused and adjourned the matter to Tuesday 29th September.

However, the matter was prosecuted by Assistant Superintendent Hawa Bah.