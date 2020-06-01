Military officer arrested for collecting bribe

June 22, 2020

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has on Thursday, June 18th, arrested one military officer, who allegedly received seventy thousand Leones (70,000) as bribe to facilitate the passage of a vehicle that did not have an E-PASS.

The arrest was made during a conducted simultaneous sting operations on Four Mile, Six Mile and Mange Bridge COVID-19 checkpoints respectively.

The unnamed military officer, according to the ACC,was arrested at Four Mile Check Point along the Freetown Misiaka highway.

According to the ACC,the operations were intelligence-led,and are in response to the numerous public concerns that security officers manning the COVID-19 checkpoints are accepting bribes, to provide passage to vehicles without E-PASSES to ply the routes, which is in violation of the directives governing the inter-district lockdown.

At the Six Mile and Mange Bridge checkpoints, according to the ACC, no officer was seen receiving bribes, but was clearly observed that, the security officers unlawfully allowed vehicles without E-PASSES to ply through, thereby compromising State security and undermining the COVID-19 response efforts.

“The ACC believes this is a matter the authorities in the security sector need to address and the ACC will work with them to put in place preventive measures,” a release from the ACC states.

The commission assures that the public will be promptly notified on progress relating to the investigation on the military officer who is likely to be referred to the Military justice system for administrative redress.