Mercury Funded ECD School at Moyamba Junction 60% Completed

March 25, 2021

By Mercury PR Department

A view of the 60% Completed structures

Architect and Project Manager of IDEAS Company Ltd, Abel Omomake, has confirmed that the Mercury International Sports Betting and Lottery Company fully funded construction of the first modernized Early Childhood Development School in Moyamba Junction is 60% complete, after just three months when work commenced at the said construction site.

Omomake made the above disclosure during a recent visit by the Company’s Managing Director, Martin Michael at the construction site, where he was very positive that the completion of the project will be done within the speculated time frame.

In his structural analysis of the work done so far, the consultant said: “Already all the classrooms, office and substructures including the roofing are complete. Despite there is still few touches to be done including the tilling of the rooms, I will put the percentage of work done on this project at 60% and we could handover the work within the estimated time given.”

Mercury International Sports Betting and Lottery Company’s Managing Director, Mr Martin Edmond Michael who was on his second visit to the site said; he was pleased with the work in progress and very impressed with how the work is ongoing.

“The classrooms are very spacious for Nursery, and from the reactions from the kids, you can feel the excitement from them, and I hope by the next visit, the classrooms and staff rooms will all be tiled and ready look forward to the handing over in May this year.”

Madam Josephine M Sesay, Head teacher, Christ the King Pre School, Moyamba Junction, expressed her delight seeing the massive work in progress with a high quality standard.

“We are happy for the construction of this school, the kids are happy as well. We are glad that Mercury International and the government considered us at Moyamba Junction, “she said.