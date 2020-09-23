Man remanded for carrying Gluck 17 pistol

September 23, 2020

By Yusufu S. Bangura

One Mohamed Kamara, 49, a tractor operator, was on Monday, 21st September, sent to jail by Magistrate Sahr Kekura presiding at the Pademba Road Court No. 4 for unlawful possession of small arms (pistol).

The accused was arrested by the police on Saturday, 20th August, 2020.

The accused made his median appearance before Magistrate Kekura on two counts of unlawful possession of small arms and unlawful possession of ammunition contrary to Section 19 (2) of the Arms and Ammunition Act 1955 Cap 234 of the laws of Sierra Leone.

According to the charge sheet on count 1, the accused, Mohamed Kamara alias Kukunani, on Saturday,22th August 2020, at Moyiba in Freetown, was found in possession of a pistol with serial number 20102, without license.

The charge sheet further alleged that the accused on the same date and place was found in possession of 8 rounds of Glock 17 ammunition without license.

After the court clerk read the charges to the accused, he pleaded not guilty.

The accused was not represented by any lawyer and the matter was prosecuted by ASP Aminata Daboh.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kekura adjourned the matter to Monday 28th September 2020.