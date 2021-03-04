Man jailed 8yrs for killing wife

March 4, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura & Kelvin W. Morgan

On Wednesday, 3rd March, 2021, Justice Monfred Sesay presiding at the Freetown High Court sentenced one Abdulai Conteh to eight years jail term after he pleaded guilty to killing her wife.

The man was convicted for the offence of Manslaughter contrary to the Laws of Sierra Leone.

State prosecutor, Joseph A. K Sesay had alleged that the accused on Sunday 20th March, 2016, at No. 2 River in Freetown, killed her wife (Isatu Kargbo).

Giving the summary of the incident, State Prosecutor, lawyer J. A. K Sesay told the court that the deceased died as a result of the injuries sustained after she was beating by her husband.

He explained that just after the accused beat the deceased, she reported the matter to the headman at No.2 River, who requested for the accused to appear before him.

The lawyer said the chief instructed the accused to take the deceased to the hospital, where she was later reported dead due to injuries she sustained during the standoff with her husband.

The accused however pleaded for mercy and told the judge: “I do not kill my wife intentionally. She was drunk on that particular day. Please my Lord temper justice with mercy. I have regretted my action.”

His lawyer, Kamanda Kanu also pleaded for mercy and added that there was no evidence before the court to substantiate the fact. He said his client has been in remand custody for 5years, thus asking the court to consider that time.

Before sentencing the convict, Justice Sesay reminded the court that violence against women and girls was still rampant in society.

Justice Sesay therefore sentenced the convict to 8years imprisonment inclusive of the time he had spent in remand.