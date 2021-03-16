Man in court for robbery with aggravation

March 16, 2021

By Francess H Kamara

Principal magistrate, Mark Ngegbe at Pademba Road Court No.1 has on Monday 15th, March remanded one Babatunde Decker alias Boiko to the Male Correctional Centre for alleged robbery with aggravation.

The accused person was arraigned before magistrate Ngegbe on five counts of conspiracy, wounding, wounding with intent and other related offences.

According to the charge sheet on count 1 ,the accused on Friday 18th December 2020, at No.20 Elizabeth Lane off Milton Margai College, Goderich, Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit robbery with aggravation.

It was also alleged that the accused on the same date and place, being armed with offensive weapons, robbed Abdulai Barrier of one (1) Samsung S9 mobile phone valued six hundred and seven Euros (E607) equivalent to six million five hundred Leones, one Samsung S10 mobile phone valued six hundred Euros (E600) equivalent to six million Leones, Dell laptop computer valued four million Leones and other properties all to the to the total of thirty one million six hundred and ninety thousand Leones.

On count 3,4, and 5 he maliciously wounded the complainant, Abdulai Barrie and Saio Jalloh.

Testifying in court, Alimamy Bankay recognised the accused and recalled on Friday 18th December,2020, while he was at home sleeping around 3:30am

one Mr Jalloh-a next door neighbour woke him up and informed him that he is hearing voices from Barrie’s compound.

Bankay continued that they went into Barrie’s compound and they saw many armed men who were holding cutlasses,cutters and other harmful weapons. ”They threatened that we were not the one they were looking for. We were frightened and so we went into hiding. After a while, we saw them leaving the compound and Jalloh urged us to go after them. Three of us ran after the armed men. We flashed the touchlight at them and one of them was almost hit by a car,” the witness said.

He further explained that Jalloh advised them to split the team and chased the accused persons.

He said while chasing them Jalloh fell down and he heard one of the armed men saying that they should cut Jalloh into pieces.

” After hearing that I diverted my movement to save Jalloh where I was stabbed in the process,”he said.

He said the robbers fled and later went to the Adonkia police station and reported the matter.

Meanwhile Magistrate Ngegba remanded the accused and adjourned the matter to Monday 22nd March, 2021.