Man in court for killing his friend

February 3, 2019

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

One Alpha Umaru Jalloh was last week Wednesday, 29th January, arraigned in the High Court presided by Justice Monfred Sesay for allegedly killing one Manmud Munjuru, his friend.

The accused was arraigned in the High Court for a one count charge of murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

State prosecutor, Joseph A.K Sesay alleges that the accused on 29th October 2016 in Freetown, murdered one Manmud Munjuru.

Addressing empaneled jurors, state prosecutor, Joseph A.K Sesay, opined that the accused was indicted to the High Court on a count charge of murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

He told the court that murder in law is when a normal person unlawfully kills another person, or cause serious injury to someone and that person died within the period of one year and one day.

He said death can occur by several means including gunshot, stabbing strangulation, poison among other means.

He told the judge and the jurors that it was the responsibility of the prosecution to prove that the accused committed the offense for which he was charged to court and at the time he committed the alleged crime he was normal and not mad.

He said the prosecution must also establish that the accused did something to the deceased that led to his death and that the deceased died within the stipulated time which is one year and one day, noting that the prosecution must also prove its case beyond all reasonable doubt.

Addressing the judge and jury on the fact and merit of the case, prosecutor Joseph AK Sesay said both the accused and deceased were working together as apprentices at the Freetown Peace Market, noting that on the date of the incident both of them had argument which resulted to a fight.

He told the court that later the accused hits the deceased who fell on the floor and was later rushed to the hospital but that he died on his way to the hospital.

He submitted by calling on the jury panel to listen carefully and return a verdict of guilt if the accused is guilty as charged or return no guilt verdict if the accused in not guilty.

Matter adjourned for continuation.