Man in court for false pretence

August 25, 2020

By Jeneba A Conteh

One Mohamed Lance Bangura has made several appearances before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie at the Pademba Road Court No.1 for conspiracy to defraud.

The accused person was before the court on three count charges of conspiracy to defraud contrary to law and obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act of 1961.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Mansaray alleges that the accused on Monday, 19th September, 2019, in Freetown, with other unknown persons and with intent, obtained the sum of sixty million Leones from Ishmael Kanu of Hill Station on the pretext of being part payment for one 4 runner jeep 2015 model, knowing the same to be false.

Detective Police constable, James M. Sam, testified in court that he recognised the complainant and the accused.

He recalled on the 19th of September, 2019, while on duty at the Commission of Inquire, he received a distress call from the complainant, who alleged that he had been duped by the accused person.

He told the court that he advised the complaint to make a report at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Freetown.

He said the accused was later arrested with one Toyota 4 runner jeep and the matter was allocated to DPC 9959 Tholley for further investigations.

He said during the course of the investigation, the complainant made statement to the police and produced photocopies of withdrawal slip of sixty million Leones in respect of payment of the said vehicle which was carted away by the accused.

He said the jeep was handed over to the Crime writers’ Unit at CID.

He further stated that on the 27th August, 2019, the head of CID requested for the release of the CCTV footage where the alleged incident took place.

He said a reply was sent to CID and the CCTV footage was printed into photograph.

He added that on the 28th November, 2019, a charge statement was obtained from the accused, who was charged with conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money by false pretence and causing money to be paid.

Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned to the 4th of September 2020, for further hearing.