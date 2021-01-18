Man in court for allegedly stealing 250,000 million Leones

January 18, 2021

By Jeneba A. Conteh

Bawesh Kumar has made his first appearance before Principal Magistrate Mark Ngegba presiding at the Pademba Road court No.1 for conspiracy.

The accused is before the court on two count charges of conspiracy contrary to law, breaking and larceny contrary to Section 26 (1) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

State prosecutor, Yusuf Isaac Sesay, alleges that the accused on Tuesday 29th December, 2020, at Camp Junction, Kissy Town, Waterloo, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit shop breaking and larceny.

It was alleged that the accused on the said date, broke into and entered the shop of Foday Kamara with intent to steal therein and did steal the sum of two hundred and fifty Million Leones (250, 000,000) property of the said Foday Kamara.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Mark Ngegba remanded the accused and the matter was adjourned to the 19th of January for further hearing