Man, 53, remanded for penetrating girl, 12

April 16, 2020

By Ibrahim Kabba.Turay

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens presiding at the High Court in Freetown yesterday remanded one Abdulai Barrie for allegedly penetrating a child below the age of eighteen to wit twelve years.

The accused is before the court on one count of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offence Act No. 12 of 2012.

State Prosecutor, Ms J.B. Kamara alleges that Abdulai Barrie on the 16th of February 2019 in Freetown engaged in an act of sexual penetration of a child below the age of eighteen to wit twelve years.

But the accused person has denied the charge when put to him by the court clerk.

The state prosecutor begged the judge for an adjournment so that he would have time to summon his witnesses.

In a related matter, the judge also remanded Mohamed Sesay for sexually penetrating a six year-old child

Sesay is before the court on one count of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act No. 12 of 2012.

State Prosecutor, Ms. J.B. Kamara alleges that, on 21st December, 2018 at Mambo Village, Peninsular in Freetown, the accused sexually penetrated the victim.

He has also denied the charges.

Meanwhile, the judge has adjourned both matters to 25th April, 2020