Man, 50, jailed 5 years for sexual penetration

March 11, 2020

By Ibrahim k Turay

Justice Momoh-Jah Stevens presiding at the High Court of Sierra Leone on Monday 3rd March, 2020, sentenced a 50-year-old man to five years imprisonment.

The sentence came after the convict pleaded guilty to have sexually penetrated a fourteen year-old-girl.

According to the State Prosecution, the convict, who was a gateman at a certain school in Freetown, engaged in an act of sexual penetration with the victim, who was a pupil of the said school.

According to the prosecution, the convict continued to do the act with the victim throughout the month of May 2019 and as a result got her pregnant.

On Monday, defense counsel from the Sierra Leone Legal Aid Board, lawyer Morrison Karimu, pleaded with the judge to grant the convict a second chance. He told the court that the convict was a father of three children.

But State Counsel, Jenneh B. Kamara urged the Judge to grant the convict the maximum sentence as per the 2012 Sexual Offences Act.

Justice Stevens however ordered that the convict be sentenced to five years in jail.