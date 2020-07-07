Man, 42, remanded for attempted suicide

July 7, 2020

By Yusufu S. Bangura

One Alhaji Bangura,42, a tiller was on Monday 6th July, 2020, remanded at the Male Correctional Centre by Magistrate Hannah Bonnie presiding at the Pademba Road Magistrates Court No.1 for allegedly attempting suicide.

Alhaji Bangura is preliminarily been investigated at the lower court on one count of attempted suicide contrary to the Laws of Sierra Leone.

Police prosecutor, Inspector D. Taylor alleged that the accused person on Thursday 17th June, 2020, at No. 22 sixth drive, Malama, Lumley in Freetown tied a rope on his neck thereby attempting to kill himself.

When the matter was called, the prosecutor asked the Magistrate to adjourn the matter because he wants to have proper conference with his witnesses.

The accused person was arrested on Thursday 18th June, 2020 and the accused was not represented.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Bonnie remanded the accused and adjourned the matter to 8th July, 2020.