Man, 31, remanded for sexual penetration

April 2, 2020

By Jeneba A Conteh

Magistrate Abdul Sheriff presiding at the Pademba Road Court No.3 has yesterday remanded one Ibrahim Sorie Kamara for alleged sexual penetration.

The accused was before the court on one count charge of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act No.12 of 2012.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Moore alleges that the accused sometimes in the month of July, 2019, at Allen Town in Freetown, sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit 11 years old girl.

The victim identified the accused as her uncle and recalled on the date of the alleged incident.

She stated that one day she was on her way hawking together with her friends when the accused suddenly appeared seated in a big red car by a certain garage.

She testified that the accused called her to go closer to him and enter into the car, where he removed her dress and penetrated his penis into her virgina.

The victim testified that the accused offered her ten thousand Leones after he had finished getting sex with her, and threatened that he will kill her should she explain anything to a third party.

She narrated that in the evening hours of that day, she was at home but feeling pulled down and that her father inquired as to what the matter was.

She told the court that she explained everything that transpired between her and the accused, and that her father reported the incident to the police station where they gave them medical report form to go to the Rainbow Centre for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned to the 8th of this month for further hearing.