Man, 28, remand for human trafficking

February 7, 2020

By Ibrahim K. Turay

28-year-old Hassan Turay has been sent on remand custody at the maximum security centre after he was charged to court with three counts of sexually penetration, human trafficking, and facilitating child prostitution.

State Prosecutor, J .B .Kamara alleges that Hassan Turay (alias Daddy Canada) on a date unknown between the 1st April, 2018 and 30th April, 2018 in Freetown, engaged in human trafficking of a child below the age of eighteen

Meanwhile, the prosecution has closed its case. It was not clear as to whether the defence would open theirs or would just give a no-case submission since the accused person’s attorney was not in court.

Justices Momoh Jah Stevens, who presided at the matter, has asked the accused to inform his lawyer about the next adjourned date-17th February, 2020

In another matter in the same courtroom, Justice Momoh Jah Stevens has discharged Ibrahim Sesay who was before him for House Breaking and Larceny

Sesay was in court on one count of house breaking and Larceny contrary to Section 26 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916

Prosecutor says the accused Ibrahim Sesay on Friday 1st July 2018 at No. 29 Oniel Street Freetown, broke into and entered the house of Charles Kargbo with intent to steal therein and did steal items valued over ten million Leones.