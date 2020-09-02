Magistrate to decide fate of accused

September 2, 2020

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Magistrate Mark Ngegba, presiding at the Pademba Road Court No.2 will on Tuesday 8th September, decide the fate of Abu Bakarr Barrie (accused) who pleaded guilty to the offence of obtaining money by false pretences for a plot of land.

The accused person was arraigned before Magistrate Ngegba on one count of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 32(1) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

The prosecution alleged that the accused person on diverse dates between May 2018 and 21st July, 2018, at Grass field, Lumley, Freetown obtained the sum of fourteen million Leones from one Humu Bangura by falsely pretending that he has land for sale knowing same to be false.

Explaining to the court from the duck, the accused confirmed that he did receive the said money from the complainant for a piece of land in Waterloo.

He continued that he was in possession of the land that he intends to sell to the complainant until he travelled to The Gambia, adding that on his return, he realised that the said land had been sold by the chief, who had earlier given him the said land.

He further explained that he was unable to retrieve the land because improper documentation.

However, Magistrate Ngegba remanded him awaiting judgment on the next adjourned date- Tuesday 8th September.