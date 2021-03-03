Magistrate issues bench warrant for complainant

March 3, 2021

By Jeneba A Conteh

Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.4 has yesterday issued a bench warrant for one Femi Turner Coker, who was allegedly duped by one Samuel Coker.

The complainant was not in court when the matter was mentioned and Lawyer representing the accused, J.T Mansaray, applied that a bench warrant be issued against the complainant.

Samuel Coker (the accused) yesterday made his first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura on Pademba Road Court No.4 for obtaining money by false pretence.

The accused was before the court on five count charges of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 32(1) (a) of the Larceny Act 1961.

It is alleged that on a date unknown between 1st and 28th February, 2020, in Freetown, with intent to defraud, obtained from the complainant, Femi Turner Coker, the sum of thirty million Leones for a Land Rover vehicle, knowing same to be false.

It is also alleged that on the same date, the accused obtained three million eight hundred Leones, and that on the 1st and 31st October, 2020, he stole an electronic system from an unregistered Ranger Rover Sport vehicle, property of the complainant, valued one thousand three hundred United State Dollars.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offence as charged and he was granted bail in the sum of fifty Million Leones.

The matter was adjourned to 15th March, 2021, for further hearing.