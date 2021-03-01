Lake Group of Companies recruits 250 skilled workers

By Elizabeth A. Kaine

LAKE Group of Companies has yesterday officially launched their first ever Essential Home and Office Service Delivery at the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists headquarters in Freetown.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Alhaji K. Tarawally, stated that Lake Group of Companies is a multi-media group of companies, which aims at providing job opportunities for over 250 skilled labourers on a per time basis.

He said they have recruited over 250 skilled personnel including plumbers, building contractors, painters, tillers, labourers, carpenters, masons, who are designed primarily to cause no stress to clients and are dependable with the highest level of professionalism to carry out their works.

“The main objective of LAKE Construction Essential Service Provider (L-CESP) is to deliver high quality services at minimal cost. Our employees are highly skilled and well trained; they come with years of professional experience in various technical areas we use modern day,’’ he said.

He noted that they use state- of-the-art tools and equipment to conduct repairs and constructions, as their essential home and office service is a ‘’one-stop-shop which saves clients the time and stress of moving around to contract with different individuals or companies to complete a single job which sometimes frustrate clients.”

He continued that they undertake maintenance, repairs and property management services strictly necessary to manage and maintain the safety, security, sanitation and essential operation of institutional, commercial, industrial and residential property and buildings.

Mohamed S. Kamara, a mason, expressed delight for the initiative and stated that it has not been easy for him because mason work is not well recognized in Sierra Leone.