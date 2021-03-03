Khadija Saccoh’s murder matter…

Accused narrates how she was mistreated at CID

March 3, 2021

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Mariama Barrie, who was accused of conspiring to murder 5-year-old Khadija Saccoh yesterday, told the court that she was locked up in a room alone without water to take bath and that she was stinking to the point that people were covering their noses anytime she was taken from the room to make statement.

She narrated that she was never allowed to explain everything about what transpired and that she was forced to answer that the child fell from her back which led to her death, coercion, she said, she never succumbed to.

Mariama Barrie further told the court she spent a month and a week at the Criminal Investigations Department where several statements were obtained from her.

She narrated that she was later taken into an office for a finger print and that the investigating officer later informed her that the test showed nothing that she strangled the deceased, but that they had no choice but to charge her to court because should they had freed her people would burnt down the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters due to the huge public interest in the matter.

Mariama Barrie, who stands accused of conspiring to murder 5-year-old Khadija Madinatu Saccoh, on Monday, 1st March, testified that she loved the deceased and that she never conspired with anyone to kill her.

She further told the court that she never inflicted cruelty on the child during the one year and some months the deceased lived in her care.

Testifying in court, Madam Barrie narrated that on June 17th, 2020, she woke up feeling ill and that the deceased was around helping her till in the evening hours, when she ran out of the house and subsequently fell down on the floor and started behaving strangely.

She told the court that said she cried out for help and that one Agnes Njajua rushed to the scene while both of them took the deceased to the Iranian Hospital at Lumley.

She said they were later referred to the Connaught Hospital after a certain doctor examined her.

She said she called the stepfather of the deceased, one Mohamed, and informed him about the health status of the deceased, adding that the stepfather advised her to take the deceased to the Choithram Hospital instead of Connaught Hospital.

She said they took the deceased to the Choithram Hospital where she was pronounced dead and that they took her remains home.

She said the grandmother of the deceased, Isatu Jabbie Kabba, later went to her residence, looked at the corpse and threatened that she (the accused) would pay a price for the death of the deceased.

She said during the post mortem examination, the government pathologist talked down on her and directly accused her of strangulating the deceased to death.

She said after the autopsy examination, the government pathologist, Dr. Simeon Owizz, came out of his office, laughing and stated that the deceased was raped by two men and she (first accused) strangulated her to death.

“After the post mortem on the remains of the deceased, the pathologist came out of his office laughing, and stated that the deceased was raped by two men. The doctor further said after the rape, I later used a pillow to suffocate her but because she didn’t die, I strangulated her with my hands,” she said.

She further stated that when she denied the allegation, the pathologist shouted at her and instructed her to shot her mouth up, adding that she was arrested and taken to the Lumley Police Station.

The accused denied of conspiring with anybody to kill the deceased, stating that only she that knows the kind of pain she was feeling while testify in court about the death of the deceased.

She told the court how she dearly loved the deceased to the point that her biological mother, Binta Koroma and the deceased grandmother, Isatu Jabbie Kabba, were accusing her of spoiling her with too much love.

Mariama Sajor Barrie and Ibrahim Bah are currently standing trial on two count charges of conspiracy to murder and murder contrary to law.

State prosecutor, Joseph Sesay alleges that both accused on Wednesday 17, June, 2020, at Spur Road in Freetown, conspired with unknown persons and murdered Kadija Madinatu Saccoh.

Matter continues.