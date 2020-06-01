Kerry Town to benefit 150 Beds Ultra-Modern Hospital

June 15, 2020

Health Minister, Professor Alpha Wurrie and partners during the signing ceremony

H E Julius Maada Bio’s led New Administration is hugely committed in transforming the country’s crumbling health care system to a more viable one to be able to effectively meet the needs of its citizens.

It is against this backdrop that the government and its partners are set to construct a modernized five-star general hospital for Sierra Leone and the citizens of the Mano River region.

The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Health and Sanitation in a Build-Own-Operate arrangement has recently signed an agreement with EASI Construction and Trading (SL) Limited towards the construction of the ultra-modern hospital at Kerry Town in the Western Area Rural District.

The Hospital will be designed in tandem with acceptable International safety and quality standards incorporating a full range of inpatient and outpatient health care services, a medical imaging, emergency, cardiac catheterization and surgical departments.

The facility will also house an outpatient department, private clinics, laboratories (Medicine and Pathology Departments).

The first class and modern facility will also correspondingly serve as an Endoscopy, Chemotherapy, Dialysis, IVF, and Non-Invasive Diagnostic Centres and will consists of ICU Ward, Respiratory Therapy Unit, Telemetry Ward, CSU, and CCU Ward.

Other facilities’ such as maternity wards with nursery, neonatal ICU and delivery suite, Pediatric Wards, PICU ward and medical & surgical Wards would also be part of the facilities and services the hospital will provide for the people of Sierra Leone and the sub region.

The completion of the hospital will eventually lead to the creation of major employment not only for Sierra Leone but also for the sub region as it is expected to provide jobs for a total of 601 administrative, nursing and paramedical staff with very high and appreciable conditions of services.

The modeling of the hospital is also expected to feature the latest medical advances to be managed by a top quality management team top-quality management with skillful professionals such as highly successful, trained and exposed physicians and surgeons.

Mr. Hashim Hashim, Sierra Leone’s Head of Trade Mission to the Middle East told this medium that his task is to encourage investors from the Middle East to participate in the developmental transformation of Sierra Leone.

He disclosed that the hospital project which he had secured the funds for is a one hundred and fifty (150) beds first-class hospital.

The ultra-modern hospital, he went on would provide the much need essential health care thereby bridging the gap in the demand for medical services and capacity.

The construction of the five-star hospital is estimated, he recounted is estimated at $52.5 Million. The Government of Sierra Leone is only expected to provide land for the construction of the facility.

EASI Construction and Trading (SL) Limited will provide the funding for the entire construction process and upon completion it is expected that Sierra Leoneans will be relieved of the pains of travelling out of the country for medical.

He thanked President Julius Maada Bio and his government for creating the platform for such development.

Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr Alpha Wurie indicated that signing of the agreement between the Government of Sierra Leone and EASI Construction and Trading (SL) Limited is a manifestation of President Julius Maada Bio earlier commitment to improve the health care services of its people by 2020.

He spelt-out that the first half of the year was hit by a pandemic that made it extremely difficult for any country to make a major mark in the health sector.

Dr Wurie described the signing agreement as unique because according to him it is tailored around the Built-own and operate model.

The minister further noted that they feel gratified that they have people in the country that have accepted to solicit resources to bring such a facility here to benefit the people of Sierra Leone.

He applauded Mr Hashim Hashim for his specialist skill to facilitate such a development and acknowledged the full-fledged support of the Attorney General’s office represented by the Solicitor-General, Mohamed Tarawally, and the specialist guidance by the Public-Private Partnership Unit under the Vice President office headed by Mr .Abu Kamara.

The agreement was jointly signed in the presence of EASI Representative Mr Hashim Hashim, the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr Alpha Wurie at the Ministry conference room on Friday, June 12, 2020.