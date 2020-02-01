Kabaddi World Cup: Sierra Leone suffers double defeat

February 13, 2020

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone Kabaddi national team suffered a double defeat to Islamic Republic of Iran and defending champions, India in the ongoing Kabaddi World Cup in India.

First on the plate was the defeat by the Islamic Republic of Iran, who thrashed the West African side at the Punjab Stadium on Sunday.

Iran toppled Sierra Leone by a huge difference of 60-19 in the match at the Punjab Stadium. The players of both sides displayed quality kabaddi skills and techniques but the Iranian players played better kabaddi and outperformed their opponents to win the match.

On Tuesday, the West Africa nation was also toppled by India 45-18 in the third and last match of the day. It is pertinent to mention here that Kabaddi World Cup 2020 is being organised jointly by Punjab government, Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) at three cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat from February 9 to 16, 2020.

Canada will face Azerbaijan while the second match will be contested between Iran and Germany at 2:45pm and inexperienced Sierra Leone will meet strong England kabaddi team in the third match of the day at 4:00pm.

Australia 53-24 Azerbaijan

Germany 49-28 England

India 45-18 Sierra Leone