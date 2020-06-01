Justice Momoh Jah Stevens turns Appeal Court Judge

June 30, 2020

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Justice Alhaji Momoh Jah Stevens has on Friday, 26th June, been sworn in as Appeals Court Judge, together with Justice Komba Kamanda and Justice Fatmata Bintu Alhadi.

Justice Stevens was called to the Bar ten years ago and he was later promoted to magistrate. In his capacity as a magistrate, Justice Stevens served in Bo, Kenema and other parts of the country.

He was later transferred to Freetown at the Ross-Road Court where he served until he was promoted to the rand of a High Court Judge.

He has built an enviable reputation and a defined character over the years in all the places he had practised.

He has presided over high profile matters like the court martial trial of Captain Edwin Kamara and others, the election petition cases and the ongoing treason trial at the High Court.

During the swearing ceremony, Chief Justice Desmond Basbatunde Edwards assured the general public that the newly appointed Appeals Court Judges would deliver Justice impartially and independently.