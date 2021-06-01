Justice Momoh Jah Stevens Honoured

June 7, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

At their 6th National Professional Awards ceremony held in Freetown

At their 6th National Professional Awards ceremony held in Freetown, the African Consulting Group has honored Justice Alhaji Momoh Jah Stevens (JA) for his outstanding leadership and professionalism in the Judiciary of Sierra Leone,

The writing on the plaque reads: ‘The honour is in recognition of your remarkable leadership excellence, professionalism and dedicated service to society over the years’

Justice Stevens has been a hardworking person in Sierra Leone and as a result of his hard work, fairness and dedication in his work,he has risen through the ranks from a Magistrate to High Court judge, and now Justice of the Appeals Court.

He has been in the profession for close to two decades contributing to the national development through the justice sector.

Justice Stevens has not only built a name for himself, but also for his family. He is known for dispensing justice in matters in front of him and has always reiterated that he is Bench to deliver justice and nothing else.

He has presided over high profile matters in the country, among them was the court-martial trial involving Captain Patrick Edwin Kamara and two others, election petition cases, the treason trial involving the former Internal Affairs Minister Alfred Palo Conteh, and a host of others.

Justice Stevens holds a very sound LLB Honours Bachelor of Law Degree from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone. He was called to the Bar on October 8th, 2004 and was appointed as Magistrate on 1st November, 2005. He spent a decade plus as Magistrate in Bonthe’, Kono, Bo, Pujehun, Kenema, Kailahun, Bombali and Koinadugu.

He has served as High Court Judge at Ross Road Judicial district, Bo, and Pademba Road High Court.

After receiving the award, Justice Stevens expressed delight for such recognition, thus disclosing that it wasn’t a surprise to many people who have been following him.

He said he stands and believes in justice, and will always ensure that he delivers justice in whatever matter that is in front of him irrespective of who is involve.

Plato once asserted that “Justice in the Life and Conduct of the State is possible only as first it resides in hearts and souls of the citizens”. This postulation by Plato best describes Justice Stevens.