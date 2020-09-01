Justice King Imprisons 35 Years Old Labourer To 13 Years

September 30, 2020

Justice Jamesina King

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Law Courts Building Freetown: Justice Jamesina King has sentenced thirty five (35) Years old Alimamy Conteh, a Labourer at 30W Hook Street in the east end of Freetown, to thirteen (13) years imprisonment.

According to the particulars of offence, Alimamy Conteh, on the 25th day of January, 2018 in Freetown engaged in an act of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012, No. 12 of 2012.

In her evidence, the complainant identified the accused as resident in the same community. She recalled that on 25th January, 2018 on her way home from a private class she met the accused drinking alcohol in a public bar.

“He shouted my name from afar and told me to see him home,” said the complainant, adding that, “he later went to my Mother to change for her Ten Thousand Leones and thereafter he asked me to see him home and I went.”

The complainant said she was forcefully grabbed by the accused and undressed by him, aggressively penetrated with his penis. The matter was then reported to the Family Support Unit of the Kissy Police Station.

The medical report states that there were no physical injuries seen but the hymen was completely ruptured and there were yellowish discharge from the vagina. Four witnesses for the prosecution testified including the Medical Doctor. The accused was represented by Lawyer Mamakoh Kallon and told the Court that he relied on his statement to the police.

Justice King said she believed the prosecution and found their evidence to be unshaken during cross-examination. She went on to say that she was satisfied that the prosecution had proved their case beyond reasonable doubt and therefore found the accused guilty of the offence.

Justice King on 23rd September, 2020 sentenced the accused to thirteen (13) years imprisonment including time already spent in detention.