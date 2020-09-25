Journalist ‘controversially’ testifies in Samura’s alleged killing trial

September 25, 2020

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Mohmod Tim Kargbo, a Freelance journalist has testified in court that the late journalist Ibrahim Samura was beaten by state security personnel and not by former Mayor of Freetown, Herbert George Williams and former Public Relations Office at the Ministry of Agriculture, Abu Bakarr Darammy.

However,after the alleged beaten of the Managing Editor of New Age Newspaper, Ibrahim Samura, who was performing his journalistic duty during the presidential runoff on Saturday, 31 of March 2018, Mohmod Tim Kargbo being one of the eyewitnesses on the 6th of April 2018,made statement at the Lumley Police Station where he told the police that the accused persons were among those that beat journalist Ibrahim Samura.

In his second statement to the police on the 9th of January, 2020, Mohmod Tim Kargbo told the police that it was some state security personnel that beat Journalist Samura and that he didn’t see any of the accused persons.

In his testimony before the trial judge, Augustine Musa, witness Mohmod Tim Kargbo attached to the Global South Development Magazine stated that he knew the deceased journalist and also both accused persons.

Led by State Attorney, Umu Sumaray, the witness recalled on the 31st March 2018, when him together with the deceased and Thomas Dickson, were observing the March 31st 2018 presidential runoff election.

He said they went to Hill Station where they met a group of security personnel and the 1st accused Abu Bakarr Daramy, former Mayor of Freetown Herbert George Williams and other were among the security personal.

He said the deceased journalist later received information through a telephone call that there was violence at the Lumley roundabout polling station.

He further testified that on arrival at the alleged violence scene, they saw one damaged white Toyota Hillux,adding that while the deceased took out his phone to take a snapshot of the damaged vehicle,some the security personnel rushed and started beating him.

He said he Thomas Dixson and other Civil Society activists rushed and tried to stop the beating.

He said later, one of the police officers tried to arrest the deceased but they intervened and later went to the Lumley police station where they reported the incident.

Matter adjourned to Tuesday 29 of September,2020.