Job opportunities for Sierra Leoneans in the Gulf

January 18, 2021

Tajudeen Turay, founder and CEO of the Friends Taju Recruitment Agency

A young Sierra Leonean who currently resides in Ghana, Tajudeen Turay, is working assiduously to source overseas employment for hundreds of Sierra Leoneans in the Gulf states of Dubai,UAE,Qatar and Kuwait.

While government has placed a ban on overseas employment due to fears that hundreds of Sierra Leoneans taken to the Gulf for employment ended up being enslaved, Tajudeen Turay has assured the government that his agency would do all in it powers to protect Sierra Leoneans employed in the Gulf.

Through his agency, the Friends Taju Recruitment Agency,he has created hundreds of job opportunities for Sierra Leoneans who are gainfully employed in the Gulf.

Currently operating in Ghana, the agency has been contacted by a transport company in UAE to recruit over one hundred drivers from West Africa and Sierra Leone stands to benefit if only the ban on overseas employment is lifted.

The Friends Taju Recruitment Agency is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in Sierra Leone and started operations in 2014.

He is working with Friends Overseas Recruitment in UAE to create jobs for Sierra Leoneans and others across West Africa.Through the Ministry of labour & Social Security in Sierra Leone, Tajudeen has been able to fly hundreds of Sierra Leoneans to the Gulf States such including Dubai,Abudhabi,Qatar & Saudi Arabia .

Tajudeen Turay is a Sierra Leonean and an agent in development. He studied development at the University of Valley View and his Agency in Ghana is among the leading recruitment agencies that have contributed immensely in changing lives in West Africa.

He is advocating for the ban on overseas employment in Sierra Leone be lifted so that Sierra Leonean youth would benefit like others across West Africa, especially in Ghana where his agency is currently operating.

“Government should lift the ban on overseas employment so that Sierra Leonean youth can benefit like those in Ghana. We losing a lot of opportunities due to the ban on overseas employment,” he said.