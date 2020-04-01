Islamic Solidarity Games postponed to August 2021

April 1, 2020

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The 5th Islamic Solidarity Games which was scheduled to be held 17-21 March in Konya, Turkey ,have been postponed and rescheduled for 20-29 August 2021, with the host city unchanged.

As the Coronavirus continues to sweeps through the world, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed all scheduled fixtures of the AFC Cup, the continent’s flagship club competition, till the end of April.

Sierra Leone competes at the Games in Baku 2017 and could also make an appearance in the 2021 Games. The Islamic Solidarity Games is a multinational and multisport event. It involves athletes of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF). Nations that are non-Muslim may also partake in the event.

The Games were created to strengthen Islamic solidarity among nations and entrench of principles of non-discrimination between religions, races and colors in keeping with the teachings of Islam.

The first ever Islamic Solidarity Games took place in Saudi Arabia, in 2005. There are 57 members of the Organization of the Islamic Conference.

The second Islamic Solidarity Games was initially scheduled for October 2009 in Iran but was later moved to April 2010. It was canceled because of the disagreement involving Iran and the Arab World, for using the term Persian Gulf in logos for The Games. Other Arab countries use the term “Arabian Gulf” to refer to the Persian Gulf.

The third Games took place in Indonesia, in 2013 and the fourth was held in 2017 in Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12-22. There are 18 sports in the Islamic Solidarity Games including football, equestrian, basketball and water polo. Egypt won over 128 medals, followed by Turkey with 110 medals and Indonesia with 108 medals.